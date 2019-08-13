FOUR huge potential opponents named for Billy Joe Saunders on DAZN

World Boxing News

📸 Mark Robinson

Billy Joe Saunders has a quartet of immediate options open to him following a big-money switch to Matchroom and DAZN.

The 29 year-old has inked a $30m+ deal with Eddie Hearn after leaving Frank Warren amicably last week.

A former Southern Area, Commonwealth, British, WBO International and European Champion at Middleweight, Saunders is confident that his move to Matchroom Boxing will secure megafights.

Battles with new stablemates Callum Smith and Demetrius Andrade, as well as DAZN fighters Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin, are firmly on the cards.

“This move is going to benefit me massively,” said Saunders. “Eddie Hearn and Matchroom Boxing can put me right out on the branch for those big fights.

“I’m on Golovkin and Canelo’s turf. I’ve made this move to make them fights because I’m sick of hearing their bulls*** excuses.

“Those fights make financial sense and they make sense because we’re on the same network.

“I will go where the big fights are and I can fluctuate between Middle and Super-Middle. If the big fights are at Middleweight then I’ll have them at Middle.

WEIGHT

“If they’re at Super-Middleweight then I’ll have them at Super. I’m a World Champion at Super-Middle so if anyone wants to come and try to win a belt then I’ve got one of the most recognised belts out there. I’m open to big offers.

“I’m going to bring a lot of excitement to Sky Sports and DAZN.

“I’m a good talker but I can also walk the walk. Matchroom are going to give me more publicity and more exposure for these big fights and that’s what I need.

“Once people see me and they see what I’m about they’ll want to see me in those big fights.

“I can’t wait to be involved in those big nights that I’ve seen Matchroom put on over the years. If that means fighting at 168lbs or 8lbs lighter then that’s no problem. I’m ready to go and I’m hoping to be out at the end of October or early November.”







RELATED