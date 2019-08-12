Ruiz v Joshua 2: Signatures, women attending and fight time all addressed

World Boxing News

📸 Mark Robinson

As promised, further details have been revealed following the initial announcement for Andy Ruiz Jr. v Anthony Joshua 2 in Saudi Arabia.

Speaking at a press conference not attended by either fighter, promoter Eddie Hearn answered a clutch of questions posed by the media.

Eyebrows were initially raised when the Middle East was chosen to host the rematch. Hearn was keen to allay the fears.

Whether Ruiz had agreed to the clash, what time the bout would begin and whether women could attend was all on the agenda.

Speaking at the gathering, Hearn said: “Despite what I have read, both fighters have signed for this rematch fight.

“All the governing bodies have been told. It has been confirmed by both sides. The dates and venue for this event.

“I was lucky enough to attend the World Boxing Super Series in Saudi Arabia, which was a fantastic event. Not just because of the logistical set up but because of the vibrancy of the crowd and the interest in the sport of boxing.

“We wanted to go somewhere that had a vision for the sport of boxing. And we already knew Saudi Arabia was for real. They’re investing in the sport.

“We have to realise that there is another world out there outside of Cardiff and Madison Square Garden. We have an obligation to grow the sport to new areas and regions.

“This event could change boxing forever. If Saudi is going to invest in these fights you could be seeing a big change in the dynamics of the sport, which truly excites me.







WOMEN

Adding that the start time would be ‘9 pm to -9:30 pm in the UK’, and around lunchtime in California, Hearn touched on women being allowed in.

Saudi has a chequered record of human rights, specifically to females. Hearn promised anyone with a ticket – men or women could attend.

“If you making the trip it is going to be an incredible experience for fight fans as well,” added the Matchroom boss.

“There will be events and music festivals around the event itself. This is such a huge occasion for boxing. An iconic moment for boxing.

And with the response we have seen – mainly good, some negative. I guarantee you, with curiosity, the whole world will be watching this fight.”

Ticket information will be released soon.