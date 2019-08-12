Ohara Davies enters MTK Global super-lightweight competition

RINGSIDE

📷 MTK

MTK Global is delighted to announce the first list of fighters that will be competing in the super-lightweight edition of the exciting Golden Contract tournament.

Former WBC Silver champion Ohara Davies, recent world title challenger and IBF no. 5 and WBC no. 13 Anthony Yigit, and WBC International champion Tyrone McKenna will all be part of the line-up, with even more huge names set to be announced.

The winner of each tournament will land a two-year, five-fight deal that guarantees six-figure purses for every fight along with global exposure.

To add to the excitement, fighters will not know their opponents until fight week, at the start of which the highly anticipated draws will be made. All titles held will be on the line in each fight and knockout bonuses are also on offer.

Davies (19-2, 14 KOs) heads into the tournament on the back of his victory against former world champion Miguel Vasquez in June, going alongside the wins he has picked up over the likes of Derry Mathews, Andrea Scarpa, Tom Farrell and Paul Kamanga earlier in his career.

Davies said: “I have entered the Golden Contract tournament because I love fighting. I’ve been doing it ever since I was a kid.

“There are many other fighters that are world-class level entering the tournament, but I believe I’m one of the best in the world and this is the only way I’m going to prove it, by entering the tournament and coming in first place.

“I’m confident I will win because I think I am the hungriest fighter in the tournament. Nobody works as hard as me and I don’t think there’s anyone that wants to win as much as I do.”

Yigit (24-1-1, 8 KOs) is ranked #5 by the IBF and #13 by the WBC and is a former European champion with wins over the likes of Joe Hughes, Lenny Daws, Siar Ozgul and Philip Sutcliffe Jnr, and also challenged for the IBF world title last October.

Yigit said: “I’m excited to be participating in the Golden Contract tournament. You’ll see explosive fights from me and I’ll be making sure to see all of them. Everyone will see me on top of the world again.”

McKenna (19-1-1, 6 KOs) was recently in action at the Ulster Hall in Belfast, defeating Darragh Foley in an entertaining battle in June to pick up the WBC International title.

McKenna said: “I’m in this to clear out the riff-raff and the competition. There are a few names in here that have been ducking and diving and dodging me and didn’t want to fight me, but now they’ll be forced to fight me.

“That’s a beautiful thing because I’ll be knocking them out. As I always say, line them up, sign them up and I’ll bash them up.”

Three quarter-finals nights will take place in October / November, three semi-finals nights in February / March and the all-important finals will be staged in May / June.

Stay tuned for further announcements of which fighters will compete in the tournaments along with official dates and locations of the events.