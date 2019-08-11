Two-time Olympic champ dropped within seconds, shocked on pro debut

World Boxing News

📸 Mikey Williams

Two-time Olympic gold medalist Robeisy Ramirez was unfathomably beaten on his professional debut despite a fanfare start to his career.

Signed by Top Rank in a blaze of glory following top podium slots at the 2012 and 2016 Games, Ramirez was touted as the next star in the ilk of Vasyl Lomachenko.

Defecting from Cuba, Ramirez was ready to be fast-tracked to the summit of the sport.

Not so, as yet. Ramirez lost a four-round split decision to Adan Gonzales in one of the biggest upsets in recent boxing history.

Gonzales (5-2-2, 2 KOs) knocked down Ramirez in the opening seconds of the first round to propel him to the win.

After a closely-fought bout, Gonzales revealed his initial fear due to the result being announced as a split.

“When they announced a split decision, I knew I better have won that fight or something would have seriously been wrong,” Gonzales said after his famous victory.

“I attacked him from the start, and I got the win. You ain’t seen the last of me.”

Said Ramirez: “I feel like I won that fight. He may have been throwing more, but I was the one landing the cleaner punches. This is a setback, but trust me, I will be back.”







KO King Berlanga Continues to Shine

Middleweight sensation Edgar Berlanga (12-0, 12 KOs) made it 12 first-round knockouts in as many fights, stopping the usually durable Frenchman Gregory Trenel (11-5-2, 3 KOs) in 2:24. Trenel had never been knocked out in 17 previous professional fights.

“We went over the tape in the gym. It’s just repetition. We go over the same things, and each time we fight, we execute. He was a tough opponent and took a good shot. He didn’t go down, he didn’t want to go down.

“I felt the love from the crowd and my friend Fat Joe walked me to the ring. It was a great night. I’m proud to represent my Puerto Rican people.”