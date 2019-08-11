Jean Carlos Torres to face Levis Morales on Aug 24 in Puerto Rico

RINGSIDE

WBO #6 world ranked at 140 pounds, unbeaten Jean Carlos “Lobo” Torres, will defend his Latino title against Nicaraguan Levis Morales in the co-feature of the event starred by his fellow Wilfredo “Bimbito” Méndez and WBO world champion Vic Saludar, on Saturday, 24 August, as part of the Casino Metro Boxing Nights series.

The presentation of PR Best Boxing Promotions (PRBBP) in association with Spartan Boxing, which will take place in the Ballroom of the Puerto Rico Convention Center in San Juan, will be broadcast live on Wapa Deportes.

“In addition to the world fight between Bimbito Méndez and Vic Saludar, we will have another world contender in action, Lobo Torres, who is already close to fighting for a world title and this time will defend the Latino belt he owns,” said promoter Iván Rivera, president of PRBBP. “We are in the making of this card and will soon announce all the fights we will present at the Puerto Rico Convention Center.”

Lobo Torres (16-0, 12 kos) will put his Latino belt into play for the third time when he faces Levis Morales (17-5-1, 8 kos) in the prelude to the main bout of the night. Torres, 29, comes from a victory (his fifth straight before the limit) by TKO in the third round over Nicaraguan Julio Laguna on June 28.

In the main event of August 24, WBO #1 classified at 105 pounds, Bimbito Méndez (13-1, 5 kos), will challenge Filipino Vic Saludar (19-3, 10 kos) for the WBO crown in that weight .