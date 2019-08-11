Jason Sosa back in the hunt for title shot following stoppage win

RINGSIDE

📷 Mikey Williams

The road back to a world title just got clearer for Jason Sosa. The Camden, New Jersey native and former super featherweight world champion stopped Lydell Rhodes in seven rounds to win his third in a row in front of 1,723 fans at the Liacouras Center.

Sosa scored three knockdowns in all, with Rhodes’ corner indicating their fighter had enough.

Sosa (23-3-4, 16 KOs) lost back-to-back bouts to Vasiliy Lomachenko and Yuriorkis Gamboa in 2017, but with the dominating win over longtime contender Rhodes, he thrust himself back into the world title conversation.

“It was pretty satisfying. I think we did everything we were supposed to do tonight,” Sosa said. “There’s room for improvement, but we’re a top contender now once again. We never left. I need a title. I want to call out {Miguel} Berchelt and get that WBC belt.

“Don’t forget about me. I’m here. I ain’t going nowhere. I’m a warrior, baby. I come to fight. I put on good fights. The fans see me and appreciate me. I come out every night and do it for them.”

— South Philadelphia heavyweight prospect Sonny “The Bronco” Conto (4-0, 3 KOs) went the distance for the first time as a pro, shutting out Guillermo Del Rio (2-3-1, 2 KOs) over four rounds. Conto knocked down Del Rio in the fourth round and prevailed by identical scores of 40-35.

“You can’t load up on every punch in there,” Conto said. “This fight showed me how to be patient and work on the things that are going to get me to the next level.

“I’m used to being in there with guys who don’t go anywhere. I’ve sparred great fighters like Tyson Fury. That prepared me for a fight like this.”

— In a spirited battle of unbeaten welterweights, Paul Kroll (5-0, 4 KOs) defeated Shinard Bunch (2-1, 2 KOs) by unanimous decision (58-56 2X and 59-55).

— Philadelphia native and featherweight prospect (10-0, 6 KOs) cruised to a six-round unanimous decision over Raheem Abdullah (3-3, 0 KOs) by scores of 60-52 and 59-53 2x.

— Jeremy “Magic Hands” Adorno improved to 2-0 with a third-round knockout over Fernando Robles (2-2, 0 KOs) in a super bantamweight contest. Adorno, a southpaw, scored the KO with a left hand to the body.