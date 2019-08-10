WBSS in turmoil as Regis Prograis CANCELS Josh Taylor unification

World Boxing News

📷 WBSS

WBA super-lightweight title holder Regis Prograis has made the shock decision not to wait for the World Boxing Super Series to arrange a clash with Josh Taylor.

Prograis, alongside representative Lou DiBella, confirmed their decision to pull out of the WBSS. In a further development, the pair are seeking legal action.

It’s not the first time DiBella has threatened such action. Semi-finalist Ivan Baranchyk also wanted to do the same before his fight with Taylor.

Baranchyk ultimately lost. DiBella has now acted to pull Prograis out before the contest takes place.

Taylor v Prograis was due to be a unification. The coveted Muhammad Ali Trophy would also be on the line.

A date for the bantamweight final was recently set. Although rumors Prograis and DiBella were not happy with a potential UK venue for the 140 pound version have circulated.

Releasing a statement, Prograis and DiBella have cited alternative reasons for their decision to cancel the bout.

“Today in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey, Regis Prograis and DiBella Entertainment, Inc. filed for a declaratory judgment. It states Comosa AG, the owner of the World Boxing Super Series, has breached its contractual obligations to Prograis and DBE,” read the official document.

“Prograis and DBE further informed Comosa that Prograis is withdrawing from the WBSS, effective immediately.

“Today’s action is the result of a long and repeated pattern of behavior by Comosa. It includes late payments, scheduling delays, bad faith representations, missed deadlines, and broken promises.







COMPLAINT

“A recitation of this behavior can be found in the Complaint filed today.

“There is no one more disappointed by this turn of events than Regis Prograis. He has expressed his desire to unify the super lightweight division on a number of occasions.

“Comosa was provided every opportunity to see the WBSS to a conclusion. But it failed at every turn to meet its obligations to the contracted fighters.

“This action was commenced only after Prograis and DBE determined, as a result of Comosa’s conduct, that his participation in this venture was no longer possible.

“DBE and Prograis will not be making any further comment beyond the content of this statement and the Complaint.”

It seems an odd decision by Prograis to pass up the chance to unify and become the number one in the division.

WBN understands the WBSS were on the verge of setting a date for the super-lightweight final this month.