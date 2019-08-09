IBO sanction Aug 17 bout as Vincent Feigenbutz targets Chris Eubank Jr. battle

RINGSIDE

The IBO International super-middleweight title will be on the line when Germany’s Vincent Feigenbutz (30-2, 27 KOs) faces Cesar Nunez (16-0-1, 8 KOs) on August 17 in Ludwigshafen, Germany.

Following an emphatic fifth round demolition of Przemyslaw Opalach (27-3, 22 KOs) in January, 23-year-old former WBA super-middleweight World Champion Vincent Feigenbutz is looking to take the next step on his ‘Road to the Top’ and add the IBO International title to his collection.

“With a win over Nunez, the ‘KO King’ Vincent Feigenbutz is one step closer to IBO World Champion Chris Eubank Jr. That’s a fight we want, before facing fighters like Callum Smith, Billy Joe Saunders and Canelo”, said promoter Nisse Sauerland.

“Vincent has to take care of Nunez first, but we are confident he will live up to the ‘KO King’ nickname. Vincent is in top form, he’s highly ranked and we are looking forward to him putting on a show on August 17 and taking another step towards a world title shot.”

Whilst the unbeaten Spaniard Cesar Nunez has been preparing with esteemed Cuban trainer Pedro Diaz in tropical Miami, Vincent Feigenbutz has been fighting Europe’s heatwave as he looks to ensure he is ready for August 17.

“We had a good, but exhausting camp. The hot temperatures of 40 degrees certainly played a part in the gym,” said Feigenbutz. “Training is fun, but nothing compares to fighting. Slowly the excitement builds as we get closer to August 17.

“I am looking forward to fighting near my home town once again and I hope that fans in Ludwigshafen and from across the region will come out to support me!”

The fight tops a huge night of boxing featuring 17-year-old sensation Sophie Alisch (3-0, 1 KO) against Vanesa Caballero (1-5-3), unbeaten super-welterweight Ahmad Ali (14-0-1, 10 KOs) against experienced Arman Torosyan (19-6-1, 16 KOs), Team Sauerland’s two newest recruits Katharina Thanderz (11-0, 2 KOs) and Hadi Srour (3-0, 2 KOs) and some of Ludwigshafen’s best local talent.

All the action from the Friedrich-Ebert-Halle is available to watch live on Sport1 in Germany and Viasport+ and Viaplay in Norway. Tickets are available online via www.eventim.de or by calling +49 01806-570440.