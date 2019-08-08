Dillian Whyte coach lauds ‘masterclass’ Oscar Rivas win, ‘30% left to come’

World Boxing News

📸 Mark Robinson

Dillian Whyte’s trainer Mark Tibbs has predicted the heavyweight has 30% more in his locker following victory over Oscar Rivas on July 20.

Whyte out-pointed Rivas at the O2 Arena after picking himself up off the canvas in front of the Sky Sports Box Office cameras.

The now debated win has come under scrutiny following controversy surrounding a pre-fight drug test. This led to Whyte being stripped of the interim WBC title and mandatory position pending further investigation.

In a now-deleted tweet, Tibbs posted that Whyte put on a ‘master class’ performance after the coach watched the contest back.

Tibbs also stated Whyte has levels to add to his game for any future world championship chance.

Firstly, though, Whyte has to reveal all about the current status of a ‘B’ sample. Those results are still not public record almost three weeks on from the triumph.

World Boxing Council chiefs will not be satisfied until transparency is brought forward on the case as their own internal review continues.

As of now, Whyte is not in line for a shot at green belt ruler Deontay Wilder. Rivas, on the other hand, remains hopeful of overturning the result on appeal.

The Colombian also wants to be put forward as the WBC’s number one contender in place of Whyte due to the events which transpired.

More, hopefully, will be revealed in the near future.







RELATED ARTICLES

Frank Warren questions lack of transparency in Dillian Whyte UKAD case Promoter Frank Warren has urged the UK Anti-Doping Agency to enlighten the boxing world on the current situation regarding Dillian Whyte. The British heavyweight is said to have tested positive for a banned substance days before a fight with Oscar Rivas on July 20. Whyte was given a super-quick hearing on the day of the […]