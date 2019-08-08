Adrien Broner ‘retires’ AGAIN at 30 following Manny Pacquiao defeat

World Boxing News

Adrien Broner has announced his retirement from boxing for the second time this year following defeat to Manny Pacquiao in January.

The 30 year-old four-weight world champion has been out of action since the loss and shows no signs of a comeback yet.

Pacquiao scored a decision points win over Broner at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas. The ‘Pacman’ then followed it up by defeating Keith Thurman to become the number one welterweight on the planet.

Broner, in contrast, has been far from having boxing on his mind of late. Instagram activity has left a lot to be desired and fans are worried about Broner’s stability.

‘The Problem’ has a plethora of options open to him as Broner can fight at 140 or 147 pounds. Those divisions are loaded and there’s certainly money to be made for the man whose catchphrase is ‘About Billions’.

Looking at his recent form, Broner badly needs a victory despite still having a reputation to command big bucks.

The Cincinnati man is two and a half years on from his last W, which came courtesy of a close split decision over Adrian Granados.

In all honesty, Broner hasn’t looked in good form since his days as a lightweight. Only wins over Paulie Malignaggi (debated) and domination of John Molina Jr. standout since a 2012 stoppage of Antonio DeMarco at 135.

The big question is, ‘does Adrien Broner want to fight on?’ – that’s what he must ask himself.

Constantly retiring seems to be either a cry for attention or help, when Broner could be in the gym getting ready for his next challenge.

A clash will Welshman Lee Selby has already fallen apart, but there are still huge fights on offer.

The winner of the World Boxing Super Series for one.

Regis Prograis and Josh Taylor will fight by the end of 2019. The winner would then be a firm target.

Then, the likes of Jose Ramirez and Gervonta Davis could be possible in 2020.

It’s all there if Broner actually wants it.

At this point in time, it’s anyone’s guess when we’ll see the former pound for pound star back in action.







RELATED