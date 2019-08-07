Lucas Bahdi back in action Sept 7 in Hamilton

RINGSIDE

On Saturday, September 7, undefeated power-puncher Lucas Bahdi (2-0-0, 2KOs) hits Queen Elizabeth Way to bring his crowd-pleasing style from Niagara Falls to Hamilton, joining an already stacked Three Lions Promotions’ (TLP) card at the Hamilton Convention Centre.

“We’re thrilled to have Lucas on this card,” explained TLP Managing Director Daniel Otter. “I was ringside for his last fight. This guy can end a fight with one punch!”

Bahdi last fought in June, bringing his hometown fans to their feet at the Scotiabank Convention Centre in Niagara Falls by handing Ricardo Antonio Gonzalez (2-1-0, 2KOs) his first defeat by opening round stoppage. The previous month in Mexico, the more experienced Luis Yan Revilla (6-6-0, 1KOs) met the same fate. The common denominator in each fight was Bahdi’s right hand – it’s a game changer.

“He’s a crowd pleaser, no doubt about it. He boasts an impressive pedigree, complete with a national championship. Anytime he lands that right hand, the fight could end,” said Otter. “We’re eager to announce Lucas’ opponent for September 7. Styles make fights and this will be a great one.”

Bahdi is the most recent addition to the already solid TLP “Se7en” fight card. In the main event, hometown contender Bradley Wilcox (8-0-0, 4KOs) will go ten rounds or less with an opponent to be announced, while Ryan “The Bruiser” Rozicki (10-0-0, 10KOs) returns in the co-main to defend his NABA Canadian Cruiserweight Championship against former Olympian, turned MMA and boxing standout Khetag Pliev (5-0-0, 2KOs) of Russia.

The undercard is rounded out by Hamilton’s Jessie Wilcox (13-0-2, 8KOs) in a welterweight eight rounder against Abraham Juarez (14-3-0, 5KOs) of Mexico; the pro debuts of MMA standout Pat Pytlik and national amateur champ Carolyn Redmond; and the return of Niagara Falls welterweight prospect Marko Szalai (5-1-1, 3KOs).