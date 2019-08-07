GB Boxing sending six female boxers to European Championships in Madrid

RINGSIDE

Commonwealth Games medallists, Sandy Ryan, Paige Murney and Rosie Eccles are amongst the six women that have been selected by GB Boxing to compete at the EUBC Women’s European Boxing Championships in Madrid (22 August – 1 September 2019).

The trio are joined by Karris Artingstall and rookies, Tori Ellis Willets and Kerry Davis, who will be competing in their first major international tournament.

The women are from England and Wales and will box in their home nation vests across the five Olympic weight categories, flyweight (51kg), featherweight (57kg), lightweight (60kg), welterweight (69kg) and middleweight (75kg).

Welsh middleweight, Lauren Price, was not considered for selection as she has had a lot of competitive boxing this year and recently won gold at the 2019 European Games in Minsk. She will remain at GB Boxing’s training camp in Sheffield and focus on preparing for the World Championships in Russia which begin at the start of October.

GB Boxing’s Performance Director, Rob McCracken said: “Our female boxers face a very busy schedule at the end of this year which will be a good opportunity for the coaching staff to assess where they are, in terms of their development, ahead of the Olympic qualifiers next year.

“Whilst we do have three Commonwealth medallists in the team, this is a relatively inexperienced group in terms of major tournaments, so it is a chance for one of the boxers to show that they have the ability to be successful at this level and put themselves in contention to be selected for the forthcoming World Championships and the Olympic qualifiers in 2020.”

On the decision not to select Price, who is ranked number three in the world at middleweight, McCracken explained: “Lauren has been very active in 2019 and only recently returned to full training following a short break after boxing three times on the way to winning gold at the European Games in June.

“The coaches and I discussed the schedule for the remainder of the year with her and we all agreed that the best approach is for Lauren to miss this competition and have a longer training camp that will enable her to focus her preparations on the World Championships in October.”

Two boxers that competed at last year’s World Championships in New Delhi, flyweight, Ebonie Jones, and middleweight, Natasha Gale, were not available for selection as they have recently been released from the GB Boxing squad.

The six boxers that have been chosen by GB Boxing will be joined in their party by Demi Jade Resztan who has been selected by England Boxing and will box in the non-Olympic, light-flyweight (48kg) category. It will be her third major tournament after competing at the 2016 and 2018 European Championships in Sofia.

The full line-up is: