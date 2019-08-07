BKFC announce broadcast team for Aug 10 Malignaggi v Lobov follow-up

RINGSIDE

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) announced on Wednesday the commentating team that will deliver blow-by-blow, analysis and color commentary for Saturday’s BKFC 7 event from the Mississippi Coast Coliseum in Biloxi, Miss.

Some of combat sports’ best will be ringside calling the action as former UFC standout and BKFC veteran Chris Lytle brings fans insight from his in-ring experiences. Veteran broadcaster Sean Wheelock will provide the blow-by-blow coverage and Benny Ricardo will deliver Spanish commentary.

“I’m really excited to be back commentating on another BKFC event,” said Lytle. “With my background and having extensive MMA experience, but also having fought bare knuckle, I think I bring something unique to the table and can analyze this style of combat from multiple angles. I try to incorporate all of that when I’m describing bare knuckle action and tie everything together in a way that I hope fans can understand.

“With BKFC 7, the organization lined up a lot of variety for this event,” continued Lytle. “You have veterans involved from all styles of combat sports. There’s lots of matchups that’ll feature experience versus athleticism. I’m really excited to see who prevails on Saturday.”

BKFC 7 will stream live and for free worldwide through FITE and on the BKFC YouTube page (subscribe for free access to the card) beginning at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT.

The event is headlined by an exciting main event that pits Leonard Garcia against Jim Alers in a 155-pound attraction. The fight card will also feature BKFC heavyweight champion and Chicago native Arnold Adams defending his title against Biloxi’s own Chase Sherman and also includes a women’s featherweight tournament semifinal that will see Las Vegas native Christine Ferea battling the Dominican Republic’s Helen Peralta, while former UFC star Melvin Guillard makes his BKFC debut versus former UFC and BKFC vet Isaac Vallie-Flagg.

Tickets for BKFC 7 are available now at www.bareknuckle.tv. The event is being distributed and executive produced by MultiVision Media, Inc.