Zeki Hussein announces ring return following long absence

RINGSIDE

Super-featherweight Zeki Hussein (0-1) is aiming to reignite his boxing career as he heads back to the ring for the first time since his debut way back in April 2014.

Now signed to JE Promotions and training with Ray Askew and Sam Latham at the Invicta Gym in Sheerness, the 33-year-old from Gillingham is about to break a five-year-five-month-long absence from the ring as he embarks on his second pro contest on September 14 at Mote Park Leisure Centre in Maidstone, Kent.

Reflecting on his debut in 2014, when previously signed to Left Jab Promotions, he said, “It was a last minute change of opponent that affected me. Prior to that I had about six different opponents I was meant to fight, and once tickets are sold and all the hard work’s done, I just took what was given to me.

“He was in the weight class above me and was a winning fighter. I lost a points decision in a fight I thought I won.”

Zeki has now restarted his pugilistic career with manager Joe Elfidh and his new team at the Invicta Gym.

“I’ve got a whole different team and setup, with Ray Askew and Sam Latham at the Invicta Gym, from top to bottom everything is different.

“I’ve been sparring with young, hungry fighters like Bradley Haxell, Brooklyn Tilley, who’s making his debut on the same show. I’m getting better sparring than ever before and learning a lot more tactical stuff.

“My weight’s a lot better than it ever has been and I’ll be campaigning at super-feather this time.”

Local promoter Joe Elfidh added, “Zeki hasn’t been given a fair crack of the whip yet, his debut was on a Sunday night in London against a fighter he shouldn’t have been put in with.

“Now he’s with his new team, I’ll be guiding him in the right direction to help him realise his dream in boxing.”

Zeki revealed his plans for his comeback, “I want to have a couple of four-rounders, then a six-rounder, then start looking at titles, I’m 33 now so I don’t want to wait around.

“I really want to win a Southern Area title, the oldest belt in England, so it’s definitely a belt I want to get my hands on.”

Chingford’s 23-year-old Liam Dillon, unbeaten in nine bouts, is the current Southern Area super-featherweight champion.

“Looking at the people that’s boxing for it, it’s a reasonable target for me,” he asserted.

Zeki was a standout amateur, winning 30 from 35 bouts, crowned National Schoolboys champion, aged 15, and won a Box Cup in Denmark in 2009.

His following from the amateur scene are still strongly supporting the sportsman, he confirmed, “Already done my ticket allocation at eight weeks out, done five tables already. Still got plenty left but they’re flying out, I’ve still got a good fanbase.”

This time around in the second start of his career, Hussein is feeling relaxed and confident about his new beginning.

“There’s no pressure on me even after all the time away due to the sparring I’m getting. These are young, hungry fighters with higher aspirations than me, they’re looking at British and beyond, so there’s no stress on me, I just need to do what I do in the gym and that’ll be enough.”

“I’d like to say thank you to my sponsors, H&B Construction Services, JP Flynn Construction, Parkers Fire & Security.”

For tickets to the next show call 07883 943994