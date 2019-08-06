WBO order title shots for contenders Shakur Stevenson, Jack Catterall

World Boxing News

📷 Mikey Williams

The World Boxing Organization has informed all parties involved of two forthcoming world title fights which must be completed.

One mandatory and one vacant title clash were revealed on Tuesday in an official statement.

Shakur Stevenson is set to face Joet Gonzalez for the title recently vacated by Oscar Valdez.

Stipulating the contest, the WBO said the following:

Re: Vacant WBO Featherweight Championship Contest

Shakur Stevenson vs. Joet Gonzalez

Gentlemen:

Please be advised the parties have thirty (30) days upon receipt of this letter to negotiate and reach an agreement regarding the Vacant WBO Featherweight Championship Contest between Shakur Stevenson and Joet Gonzalez. If an accord is not reached within the time frame set forth herein, a Purse Bid will be ordered pursuant with the WBO Regulations of World Championship Contests.

The minimum acceptable bid for the WBO Featherweight Division is $150,000.00 (One Hundred Fifty Thousand Dollars). Any of the parties involved may request a purse bid procedure at any time during the negotiation process.

And for Catterall, a crack at Jose Ramirez is finally on the horizon after a long wait.

The WBO confirmed this clash by stating the following:

WBO Jr. Welterweight Mandatory Championship Contest

Jose Ramirez vs. Jack Catterall

Gentlemen:

Please be advised that on Tuesday, July 8th 2019, the WBO World Championship Committee issued via email official sanction letter for the WBO & WBC Jr. Welterweight Unification Championship Contest between Mr. Maurice Hooker and Mr. Jose Ramirez. Accordingly, the aforementioned letter was duly notified via email to Top Rank, Inc, on behalf of Mr. Ramirez and Rocnation Sports, and Matchroom Boxing, on behalf of Mr. Hooker, respectively.

Furthermore, it set forth the provision that the winner must face within 120-days after the bout (Hooker vs. Ramirez), the Mandatory Challenger to be designated by the WBO World Championship Committee. Moreover, said provision was to be confirmed and acknowledged by both participants.







PROVISION

On the same day (July 8th 2019), Mr. Carl Moretti of Top Rank, Inc., confirmed and acknowledged via email on behalf of Mr. Jose Ramirez, the established conditions set forth in the foregoing letter. On Saturday, July 27th 2019, Mr. Ramirez won the WBO Jr. Welterweight Championship Title defeating Mr. Maurice Hooker via Technical Knockout (TKO) in round six (6), and consequently, triggering the foregoing provision.

In light of the above, the parties have thirty (30) days upon receipt of this letter to negotiate and reach an agreement regarding the WBO Jr. Welterweight Championship Contest between champion Mr. Jose Ramirez, and mandatory challenger Mr. Jack Catterall. If an accord is not reached within the time frame set forth herein, a Purse Bid will be ordered pursuant with the WBO Regulations of World Championship Contests.