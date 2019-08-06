Selina Barrios secures sixth pro win with 42 second knockout

RINGSIDE

📷 Robert Elizando

This past Saturday at the Alzafar Shrine in San Antonio, TX, Female lightweight contender, Selina “Aztec Queen” Barrios improved to (6-1, 3 KOs) after knocking out Nina Gallegos with a vicious body shot just 42 seconds into round one. Supreme Boxing Promotions was the promoter.

“It was beautiful to see the fans of San Antoinio come out and support our boxing event last night. I wanted to make a statement with a knockout performance, and I was blessed to deliver it. The boxing community and fans in San Antonio are incredible. I’m hoping we can continue to bring more boxing shows to our great city.”

Barrios, the NABF Lightweight champion is looking to get back on world title run.

“My focus now is landing a big fight with any top fighter in the super featherweight or lightweight division,” Barrios continued. “My manager is working on a few things and my next fight will be announced sometime soon, hopefully against a big name.”

“We have plans for Selina to be in a big fight sometime in 2020,” said Kerry Dangle, Barrios’ co-manager. “I think she will be best suited if we can keep her busy, maybe one more tune up fight before we step her up again.”

“Selina is ready to go on a nice run.” said Colin Campbell, Barrios’ co-manager. “She really stepped up her game during training camp and it paid off. She’ll be in a big fight very soon.”