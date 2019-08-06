Tyler Goodjohn labelled the ‘Floyd Mayweather of BKB’ ahead of Sept 14 clash

RINGSIDE

Ex-pro Tyler Goodjohn says he’s helping to silence bareknuckle boxing critics with skills that have had a MILLION views on You Tube.

Goodjohn challenged for English honours as a pro and fought on Sky Sports before ditching his gloves and fight fans have called the 28 year old from Ely, Cambs “the Floyd Mayweather of bareknuckle boxing” after watching footage of him school hard-as-nails Marc Navarro in January.

That fight reached a million views last week and next, Goodjohn meets Sean George for the vacant world featherweight championship at London’s O2 Indigo on Saturday, September 14.

Goodjohn said: “I think people are impressed when they watch me because nobody else is really fighting that way in BKB. I’ve been called ‘The Floyd Mayweather of BKB’ and that’s nice to hear, obviously. I think when people watch BKB they expect to see two guys having a tear up and then they see me slipping and rolling.

“People appreciate my skills. It’s risky to fight the way I do with gloves on and people obviously appreciate it’s even riskier to do it without gloves on.

“I don’t know why, but for some reason, I feel more comfortable boxing bareknuckle. I have my hands down and enjoy it. I suppose I feel comfortable in the madness of it all !

“I suppose I’m older and more experienced now and know what I have to do. I wasn’t nervous before the Navarro fight, I was really excited. I couldn’t wait.

“I’ve had messages from people telling me: ‘Bareknuckle boxing is just street fighting’ and when they watch me, they realise it isn’t just street fighting. They see all the tactics and skills I’ve learned over the years. I like to think I’m giving the sport more credibility by boxing the way I do.”