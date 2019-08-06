Ricky Burns leaning towards Lee Selby over Jorge Linares for September

World Boxing News

📸 Mark Robinson / Lawrence Lustig

Scotland’s Ricky Burns could be sharing the ring with Welshman Lee Selby next month despite being linked to a battle against Jorge Linares.

WBN understands Selby has overtaken Linares in the running to land a headline slot next to Burns in Glasgow.

A date of September 7 has been pencilled in for sometime, but may need to be extended unless a deal is agreed this week.

There are just over four weeks to go until Burns is due in the ring.

Burns last fought in November of 2018 when defeating Scott Cardle at Manchester Arena. The ‘Rickster’ is overdue a homecoming fight.

The last time Burns graced his native country the former three-weight world champion was defeated on points by Julius Indongo.

Another reverse followed against Anthony Crolla. Burns then got back to winning ways in Newcastle on June 16th of 2018.

For Selby, 32, the fight would be a second over his old limit of 126 pounds. The former IBF ruler made the decision to move up two weight divisions after dropping his strap to Josh Warrington.

Long tight at the featherweight mark, Selby had to do something drastic. Heading to 135 proved a good move.

Selby out-fought Omar Douglas in a tough debut at lightweight on the Chris Eubank Jr. v James DeGale undercard in February.

Just weeks on, Selby was linked to a surprise battle with Adrien Broner, which ultimately failed to materialize.







TWO-WEIGHT

‘The Welsh Mayweather’ knows a Burns scalp pushes him further towards becoming a two-weight title holder.

The Burns fight taking place at a slightly higher stipulation than 135 is possible but not thought to be essential.

Making 135 is still doable for Burns as he’s proved in recent times.

Whoever comes out on top will be in line for a world title in the near future.

Vasyl Lomachenko faces Luke Campbell just a short time prior to the prospective Burns v Selby clash. The two winners could eventually meet later in 2019 or in early 2020.