Marsellos Wilder scores fifth pro victory with UD win at Barclays Center

World Boxing News

📷 Stephanie Trapp

Cruiserweight Marsellos Wilder is now 5-1 in the pro ranks following a four-round decision victory at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

The 30 year-old younger brother of WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder defeated Nicoy Clarke with relative ease.

Wilder is two fights into his comeback from a double setback in his early boxing career.

After entering the paid ranks with two first round stoppages, Wilder was much-talked-about as the second coming of his older sibling.

Deontay had begun his career with nine knockouts in the first two rounds. The 33 year-old halted every opponent within four rounds until a 2015 meeting with Bermane Stiverne.

‘The Bronze Bomber’ went 32-0 until challenging Stiverne for the WBC crown, which the Alabama slammer still holds today.

Stiverne took him the distance, although Wilder blasted out the Haitian-Canadian just under three years later one second short of the bell to end the first round.

In contrast, Marsellos was taken the distance (four rounds) in his third outing before suffering a massive shock in fight number four.

The wheels firmly came off in a fourth round loss to the unheralded William Deets before Wilder was then flagged for a banned substance.

As WBN reported first at the time, the substance was not performance enhancing. Wilder was free to resume his career twelve weeks later.

Tyler Vogel was beaten upon his return before last Saturday’s triumph over Clarke.

Marsellos believes going four rounds for the third time in his career is crucial to his development as comparisons to Deontay subside.

“Thanking God. Giving ‘em glory for another one. To my team and my supporters. I got the dub (W) to add on experience to my journey. Back to the grind, on the hunt for the next. Victory!” – said Wilder in the aftermath.

Expecting to be back in action soon, Wilder could fight another four times in 2019. Moving up to six rounds will happen by the turn of the year.







RELATED ARTICLES

Marsellos Wilder dominates on Charlo v Adams, pushes record to 4-1 Deontay Wilder’s younger brother Marsellos Wilder competed in a fifth professional outing last weekend on the undercard of Jermall Charlo v Brandon Adams. Wilder, 30, carded his first win since December 2018 following a shock defeat and a no-contest in his last two bouts. Dropped and beaten by William Deets in January, Wilder picked himself […]