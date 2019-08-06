Top Ten richest athletes in the World: 2018 #1 Floyd Mayweather drops out

Ringside

We know, you’ve always been curious regarding the richest athlete in the World. Boxers like Floyd Mayweather have long been in the discussion of the richest athletes in the World and their net worth.

Famous American business magazine, Forbes, has officially released their annual top 100 rankings of the Highest-Paid Athletes in World.

The Magazine calculates their athletes earning by adding up their salaries, endorsements, and prize money altogether from June 2018 to June 2019.

Mayweather, who was topping the chart last year with $285m has been dropped from the list. With his last competitive fight being in 2017 against Conor McGregor.

A boxer has been able to take up a spot in the top ten rankings.

Here is the list of the top ten rankings of the World’s Highest-Paid Athletes:

Lionel Messi

Argentina international and Barcelona star player Lionel Messi is currently the World’s Highest-Paid athlete for this year. With his earnings climbing up as far as $127m from last year to June 2019, thanks to his $35 million sponsorship and partnership with Adidas, Gatorade, PepsiCo, MasterCard and so much more.

The Argentina forward ended his 2018/19 season with whooping 36 goal in the La Liga. He won his sixth European Golden Shoe.

Messi is only the second footballer to make it to the top of the list after his rival Cristiano Ronaldo achieve it in the year 2016. With the 2019/20 season about to commence, Lionel Messi will be looking to retain his form for his club Barcelona, as he targets the Champions League. And for his future games with Barcelona, you can check football predictions for some great odds ahead of the matches.

Cristiano Ronaldo

Portuguese legend and Juventus forward comfortably sits on the second posiion this year with $109 earnings so far, a thanks to his major endorsements coming from big companies like MTG, DAZN, Herbalife, Nike and so on.

Ronaldo have been prolific for both club and country. The Portugal helped his national team achieve success in lifting UEFA Nations League. His form for Italian giants Juventus is not left out as he helped the club secure a Serie A title and Coppa Italia in his first season, following his €112 million move from Real Madrid.

Neymar

Brazil international and Paris Sain-Germain attacker Neymar jr is sitting on the third position after earning a total of $105 million. His position in the third position meant that this is the first time all top three richest athletes are footballers.

The Brazilian was able to climb up to spot gradually since 2017 when he made his $263m move from Barcelona to PSG making him the most expensive player in football history. He made $30m thanks to endorsements coming from Beats Electronics, MasterCard, McDonald’s, Red Bull, DAZN and more. With 2019/20 campaign about begin you can check up football tips for some predictions.

Canelo Alvarez

Fourth on this list is Boxing superstar Canelo Alvarez, having earned up to $92m salaries since last year which is the same as Lionel Messi. The Mexican was able to get an extra $2 million from Endorsements from DAZN and Everlast.

Roger Federer

Swiss international and arguably the greatest Tennis player of all time, Roger Federer, is currently on the fifth position in the Top ten richest athletes in the World with $93.4 million.

Federer has been able to earned $86m through the year from his endorsements with Credit Suisse, Mercedes Benz and Rolex. Roger Federer runs a charity foundation which had raised up to $40million, to educate more than one million children in Africa.

