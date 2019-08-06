EXCLUSIVE: Manager Sam Jones, Kody Davies discuss facing Zak Chelli

Mick Kane

Currently 9-0 as a pro, Welsh super middleweight Kody Davies last fought in June when he won a decision against Harry Matthews.

That fight was a return to action for Davies after a spell out after the sudden death of his elder sister Jade-Louise in January.

Only 30, Jade-Louise suffered a bleed in the brain and sadly never recovered.

In what has undoubtedly been a tough 2019 for Davies and his family, keeping himself active in the ring may help resemble some sort of normality for him.

His manager Sam Jones from S-JAM Boxing told WBN what the next plan for Davies entails.

“I am delighted we have got this fight done with Zak Chelli,” Jones announced.

“It’s a great fight for Kody. This fight will announce Kody on the big stage.”

Zak Chelli is also undefeated, with a 7-0 record, he won the Southern Area title last time out, picking up the vacant title by beating Jimmy Smith on points.

Jones is in confident mood ahead of the fight.

“We’re so confident as a team Kody will beat Zak in style. But Zak comes to fight, so the fans will be very entertained with this one,” Jones added.

“It’s no secret that this past eight months has been awful for Kody. Losing his sister so suddenly and tragically, she was his biggest fan.

“All Kody’s future success will be dedicated to his sister Jade.

“Tune in to BT Sport on September 14th as this will be an absolute cracker!”







DAVIES

Davies is ready to get back into action when he told WBN: “I’ve been ticking over in the gym lately, now it’s time for the hard work to start. Come September we have titles to win.”

In what will be an eliminator for the British title, this should be a great fight between two of the UK’s top young super middleweight.

