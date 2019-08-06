The reason Carl Frampton can’t fight this weekend is a real one in a million

World Boxing News

Carl Frampton suffered what can only be described as a freak occurrence this week which ruled ‘The Jackal’ out of this weekend’s fight with a broken hand.

Sharing footage of the situation on social media, the Belfast man was forced out of a high profile meeting on ESPN.

Releasing a statement after rumors circulated on Monday, promoters at Top Rank moved to bump Jason Sosa to main event.

The information on what was a one in a million event stated: Frampton was forced to drop out of Saturday’s featherweight main event against Emmanuel Dominguez at the Liacouras Center after fracturing the fifth metacarpal in his left hand.

The injury occurred Monday morning at the fight hotel. Someone knocked over a concrete structure. It then struck Frampton’s hand.

The Jason Sosa-Haskell Lydell Rhodes 10-round super featherweight bout has been elevated to the main event. Middleweight knockout artist Edgar Berlanga (11-0, 11 KOs) will face Gregory Trenel (11-4-2, 3 KOs) in the eight-round co-feature.

Two-time Cuban Olympic gold medalist Robeisy Ramirez’s highly anticipated pro debut — a four-rounder at featherweight versus Adan Gonzales — will round out the tripleheader. It begins at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+.

Said Frampton: “I’m gutted. Gutted for the people that paid their hard-earned money to make the trip to support me.

“I’ve spent the summer away from my family training for the fight. All a waste now because of this freak accident.”







REFUND

With just a few months left of the year, Frampton faces being out of action until at least 2020 due to the ailment.

The whole of 2019 will then be a whitewash for the former world champion.