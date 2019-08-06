Bare Knuckle event to stream on YouTube this Saturday night

RINGSIDE

The upcoming Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) event, taking place Saturday, August 10 from the Mississippi Coast Coliseum in Biloxi, Miss. will stream live and for free worldwide through FITE and on the BKFC YouTube page (subscribe for free access to the card) beginning at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT.

“We are thrilled to be able to showcase all of the action from the BKFC event slated for Saturday, August 10 on FITE,” said Michael Weber, FITE COO. “FITE has had the pleasure to work with BKFC since they first launched and we’re excited to be able to participate in the growth of their brand and organization.”

The event is headlined by an exciting main event that pits Leonard Garcia against Jim Alers in a 155-pound attraction.

The fight card will also feature BKFC heavyweight champion and Chicago native Arnold Adams defending his title against Biloxi’s own Chase Sherman and also includes a women’s featherweight tournament semifinal that will see Las Vegas native Christine Ferea battling the Dominican Republic’s Helen Peralta, while former UFC star Melvin Guillard makes his BKFC debut versus former UFC and BKFC vet Isaac Vallie-Flagg.

Tickets for BKFC 7 are available now at www.bareknuckle.tv. The event is being distributed and executive produced by MultiVision Media, Inc.

BKFC will be making their fourth appearance at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum, having delivered three action-packed events, most recently the April 6 show headlined by the memorable Artem Lobov vs. Jason Knight Fight of The Year candidate.