Australian Rachel Loder bids to capitalize on women’s boxing boom

RINGSIDE

Women’s boxing is on the rise on a global scene currently. It has to be argued that it’s currently the best time to be a professional women’s boxer in the entire history of boxing. Fighters like Katie Taylor are making massive purses and drawing huge viewing figures. Women’s professional boxing is most definitely on the rise.

One woman who is looking to take advantage of that is Australian Rachel Loder, who has transitioned from the amateur ranks with flying colours, picking up four wins from her first four contests, with three coming inside the scheduled distance.

Loder takes a step up in class in her next outing, as she squares off for the Australasian Lightweight title on home soil in Tweets Head, NSW, a place that rising Australian stars the Moloney brothers have made somewhat of a fortress in recent years.

The New South Wales native opened up about her amateur career and previewed her Australasian title showdown. She said, “Firstly thank you to my manager Tony Tolj for getting me the opportunity to box for a title in just my fifth professional fight and also in front of my hometown supporters. That in itself is a dream come true and something I am so grateful for.

“As an amateur, I boxed everyone I could. I had around 40 amateur fights and I went everywhere to fight and really looked to get the experience fighting all over the place. I really do love boxing and being able to fight and also be around people such as the Moloney’s, Billel Dib and these top fighters every day is a dream in itself.”

Loder doesn’t just have ambitions in the world of boxing, but also in the world of education as she continues hers alongside her professional career. The likeable Aussie discussed her careers in the ring and away from the ring.

She said, “In boxing obviously my ambition is to become a world champion. I am only young and I believe I have an amazing team around me that can really push me as far as I can go and they will get the most out of me as a fighter,

“I’m also training to be a teacher and I’m currently studying for that now. I love helping others and giving back, and being a teacher is a great way to do that. I want to help people in life in a positive way and that’s why I decided to become a teacher as well as a professional boxer.”