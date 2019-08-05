Bob Arum makes stunning Floyd Mayweather v Manny Pacquiao prediction

World Boxing News

📸 Esther Lin

Manny Pacquiao’s former promoter Bob Arum believes the Filipino Senator would come out on top in a rematch with old rival Floyd Mayweather.

Pacquiao proved he’s still one of the best around at 40 years old recently with a stunning victory over the undefeated Keith Thurman.

Arum now says Pacquiao has the edge over Mayweather.

“If that fight happens, then it’s probably worth it to do because that would be a big, big, big fight,” Arum told Fighthype.com with his prediction.

“Manny Pacquiao would win now.”

On whether Pacquiao should now retire, Arum added: “He got the win [against Keith Thurman]. He went out on a big note.

“I would recommend that this is the time for him to hang it up. But listen, he makes his own choices.”

After Pacquiao’s impressive triumph, Mayweather sent his 2015 opponent messages on social media.

He said: “I find it real ironic how every time Pacquiao’s name is brought up in the media, my name is always attached to it.

“This man’s entire legacy and career has been built off its association with my name. It’s about time you all stop using my brand for clout chasing and clickbait.

“Let that man’s name hold weight of its own.

“For years, all you heard was that ‘Floyd is afraid of Manny Pacquiao’. But what’s funny is, when we finally fought, I won so easily that everyone had to eat their words!

“All of the so-called boxing experts, critics and jealous American ‘fan base’ either went mute and ran for cover or made every excuse in the world as to why I should give Manny Pacquiao a rematch.

“My take on all this bulls*** is that y’all are just upset that I broke Rocky Marciano’s record and hate the fact that a Black, high school dropout outsmarted you all by beating all odds and retiring undefeated. All while maintaining all my faculties simply by making smart choices and even smarter investments.

“Ultimately, I will always have the last laugh!”







ARUM

A further response to Pacquiao mentioning Arum stated: “Let’s stick to the facts! Bob Arum is no longer your promoter, so when it comes to @mayweatherpromotions & PBC events I’m the HNIC!

“Bottom line, I make more money than you; I beat you, then I signed you!

“I was only at your fight supervising you, my employee, as any real BOSS would do. You made $10Million for 12 rounds, when I just made $9M in under 3 minutes playing around in an exhibition with a pizza delivery guy!

“I beat you mentally, physically and financially!

“Remember, you fight cause you have to, I fight when I want to!”