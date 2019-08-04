Vasyl Lomachenko eyeing historic triumph in ‘special’ London

World Boxing News

📸 Mark Robinson

Awesome technician Vasyl Lomachenko is eyeing a place in the history books ahead of his showdown with Luke ‘Cool Hand’ Campbell.

‘Hi Tech’ defends his WBA, WBO and Ring Magazine titles. He has the chance to add the vacant WBC lightweight strap to his mantelpiece on August 31 at London’s O2 Arena.

A win for Lomachenko – who became the quickest boxer to become a three-weight world champion after defeating Jorge Linares in 2018 – will see him just one belt shy having every major world championship in the lightweight division.

The Ukrainian superstar won two Olympic gold medals in an incredible amateur career which saw his record read at 396-1. His only loss was to Albert Selimov, which was avenged twice.

However, Lomachenko is also aware of Campbell’s quality having witnessed it first hand during the 2012 Olympics where the Brit won gold in the bantamweight division.

Ahead of his first fight on UK shores, Lomachenko previewed his upcoming bout. ‘Loma’ expressed his excitement of returning to England’s capital.

“This is a fight for history because my goal is to unify all of the belts in the lightweight division,” Lomachenko said.

“Luke Campbell is the next challenge for me on that journey. He is an excellent fighter who I remember well from the 2012 Olympics. He has a difficult style. I cannot afford to overlook him.







SPECIAL

“It is very special for me to fight in London. I visited last year, and the response from the people was overwhelming.

“They respect my fighting style and are passionate about boxing. I can’t wait to put on a great show for everyone.”

On what kind of challenge Campbell brings to the table, Lomachenko added:

“Luke is tall, he has a big reach, he is a smart boxer and has a high boxing IQ. He also has lots of amateur experience so maybe for me it will be a big challenge.

“I never think about being unbeatable, I just do my job and train hard. When I come into the ring I believe I win.”