Frank Warren: Dillian Whyte ‘forfeited privacy rights with AJ accusations’

In a further extract from his latest website column, promoter Frank Warren has explained why Dillian Whyte should have no right to secrecy regarding his failed drug test.

Warren revealed Whyte’s lawyers have asked all media to remove details of Thomas Hauser’s publication on the matter. But the Hall of Famer says the Londoner’s previous grilling of former foe Anthony Joshua make those requests null and void.

Whyte is still to reveal details of a ‘B’ Sample taken by the UK Anti-Doping Agency. The test was taken over five weeks ago, according to Warren.

These procedures are usually carried out quickly, although Whyte’s seem to be taking an age.

Discussing the matter, Warren said the following:

“(Eddie) Hearn has mentioned the VADA testing that Whyte also undertook. These tests are mostly done within a certain time window, in this case it was on or about 17 June. UKAD tests are done on a wholly random basis, and their test was done around 22 June. It rarely happens that two tests are done so close together by different Agencies.

“Crucially, it is a fact that some PEDS can take only three to four days before they leave the system.

“Whatever has taken place in this case and whether there has been “procedural issues”. Lawyers have written to most of the media claiming Whyte’s privacy is being invaded, despite the fact he has gone on record himself on a number of occasions accusing some of fighters, including Anthony Joshua, of being “Juicers” without providing any proof.

WATSON

“I recall when the Board were taken to court by Michael Watson. (This was) because of the inadequate safety measures for his Matchroom promoted fight against Chris Eubank. He subsequently won substantial damages against the Board which resulted in them going into administration.

“During the action, one of the comments made by a member of the Board in their defence was that “Watson knew the risks he was taking when he stepped into the ring.”

“With all the lessons learned from the Watson tragedy, which resulted in the vastly improved safety measures now put in place by the Board to protect boxers, you would have thought that all concerned would have reflected on that comment and ensured Oscar Rivas was aware of the serious risk he was taking when he stepped into the ring against the positive tested Whyte.

“This is a serious situation for the credibility of boxing. At the very least we are entitled to ask after nearly two weeks what has happened to the B sample,” he concluded.

Whyte was recently pictured attending a Matchroom NXTGEN show in Liverpool. ‘The Body Snatcher’ did not mention the matter as he supported his own fighter John Harding Jnr.

Harding lost to Jack Cullen in an English title bid on the bill.

