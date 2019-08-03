Russian southpaw Timur Keretov signs promotional deal with Dmitriy Salita

RINGSIDE

Dmitriy Salita of Salita Promotions is happy to announce the signing of Russian middleweight Timur Kerefov to a promotional contract.

Kerefov (6-0, 4 KOs) was a heavily decorated amateur champion who won several important tournaments and 298 of his 310 unpaid fights. Designated a Master of Sports in Russia, he fought at the elite level internationally on the Russian National team for nearly a decade.

Kerefov, from Shalushka, Russia, has excellent hand and foot speed and the fast-twitch reflexes that only come from a lifetime in the sport. He punches with authority, especially with the left hand, to the head and body.

“I am excited about signing with Salita Promotions and taking my career to the next level,” said Kerefov. “I look forward to showing that I am the best 160 lb. fighter in the world.”

Promoter Salita, who has amassed a strong stable of Russian standouts in the last few years including, says Kerefov is going to fit right in. The plan, according to Salita, is to move the Russian southpaw quickly up the ranks.

“Timur is an extremely talented and skilled fighter,” said Salita. “In the near future, he will make a name for himself on the world stage and in the middleweight division.”