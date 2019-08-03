Luke Keeler says Luis Aria fear factor is motivation for victory

RINGSIDE

📷 Chris Scott

Luke Keeler says the danger of facing a fearsome opponent like Luis Arias has made him more motivated than ever ahead of their showdown on tonight’s massive #MTKFightNight at Feile an Phobail.

Keeler (16-2-1, 5 KOs) faces Arias (18-1-1, 9 KOs) at a sold out Falls Park in Belfast live on BT Sport in association with Queensberry Promotions, and live on ESPN+ in association with Top Rank.

The bookmakers have Keeler listed as the underdog in the fight, but the Irishman has use that to push himself to the limit in the gym and get him feeling fitter than ever.

Keeler said: “This level of opponent has given me an extra edge in training. Sometimes you can take your eye off the ball when it’s a lower level opponent, but I’ve been focused completely and you’ll see that on Saturday.

“When the level of opponent improves, I’ll improve. Arias has fought at world level, and I know if I can get through this one then there’s big fights after this.

“This camp has gone perfect. I’ve had some great sparring and I’ve done the weight easier than ever. We’ve been building up to the full time training in the last few camps, and I’m absorbing everything that I learn in the gym.

“I’m living my dream at the moment. Sometimes you can get caught up in the stresses of a fight, but when we take a step back you realise how enjoyable it is. MTK Global have delivered everything promised and more, so now it’s time for me to deliver tonight.”

Keeler vs. Arias is part of a massive card at Falls Park, that is main evented by Michael Conlan facing the toughest test of his career so far when he takes on Diego Alberto Ruiz.

A huge bill also includes Paddy Gallagher vs. Chris Jenkins for the British & Commonwealth welterweight titles, Padraig McCrory vs. Steve Collins Jr for the Celtic super-middleweight title, Sean McComb vs. Renald Garrido, Alfredo Meli vs. Araik Marutjan, Olympic hero Paddy Barnes, Dennis McCann, Callum Bradley, Sean Duffy and Dee Sullivan.