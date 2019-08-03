Gallagher: Jenkins clash on Conlan bill a dream come true

RINGSIDE

📷Chris Scott

Paddy Gallagher admits that tonight’s British and Commonwealth welterweight title fight with Chris Jenkins on the historic #MTKFightNight event at Feile an Phobail is what dreams are made of.

Local hero Gallagher (16-5, 10 KOs) takes on Jenkins (21-3-2, 8 KOs) at a sold out Falls Park in Belfast, live on BT Sport in association with Frank Warren and ESPN+ in association with Top Rank.

The occasion means a lot to Gallagher, and he hopes to mark it in style by walking out as the new British and Commonwealth champion.

Gallagher said: “This is what dreams are made of. You want to be having these kind of fights and having these opportunities. Everything has gone well in the build up and I’m very excited.

“I’m trying not to get caught up in the hype too much because I did that against Freddy Kiwitt and came out unstuck, but this is going to be an amazing night.

“I’m fighting for two titles at Feile in arguably the biggest night Irish boxing has ever had. Feile is a massive event that comes around each year, and this time it’s going to be the biggest ever.

“Once it’s all done I’ll look back on it and reminisce about how much I enjoyed it, but for the time being I’m fully focused on beating Chris Jenkins.”

Gallagher vs. Jenkins is part of an incredible event at Falls Park tonight, which is main evented by Michael Conlan facing the toughest test of his career so far when he takes on Diego Alberto Ruiz.

A huge bill also includes Luke Keeler vs. Luis Arias, Padraig McCrory vs. Steve Collins Jr for the Celtic super-middleweight title, Sean McComb vs. Renald Garrido, Alfredo Meli vs. Araik Marutjan, Olympic hero Paddy Barnes, Dennis McCann, Callum Bradley, Sean Duffy and Dee Sullivan.