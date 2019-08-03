EXCLUSIVE: Tyson Fury v Otto Wallin – Promoter optimistic deal gets done

Phil Jay

📸 Stephanie Trapp / Mikey Williams

Lineal heavyweight champion Tyson Fury is on the verge of agreeing his next opponent following talks to battle Otto Wallin in September.

‘The Gypsy King’ is keen to build on his Las Vegas debut in June prior to a massive rematch with Deontay Wilder in the first quarter of 2020.

Fury defeated Tom Schwarz with relative ease, breaking out to American audiences with his Apollo Creed entrance at the MGM Grand.

After rumors of a potential return to New York against Jarrell Miller subsided, Fury has now turned to a stablemate of the ‘Big Baby’ in Wallin.

The Swede is undefeated on 20-0 and currently ranked by the WBA. Wallin hasn’t fought competitively since April 2018.

A return and US debut against Nick Kisner in April 2019 turned to farce when the bout was named a no contest after the first round.

Kisner suffered a cut from a headbutt and left Wallin waiting for a first American triumph.

Since then, a clash versus BJ Flores was cancelled late leaving Wallin in the lurch.

Fighting his entire career in Europe up until that point, Wallin is former EU title holder.

Despite his eye-catching record, Wallin will begin a huge underdog to claim an upset against Fury.

Promoter Dmitriy Salita confirmed to WBN that negotiations are progressing and hopes to make the fight official soon.

“I am very optimistic that the fight between Otto Wallin and Tyson Fury will be made,” Salita exclusively told World Boxing News.

“Once it is, there will be an announcement on the date and venue next week,” he added.

Regarding the event, it seems the MGM Grand is the favored venue ahead of New York and one or two other US States.

Taking to Las Vegas like a duck to water, Fury enjoyed his time there and is reported to be keen for another bite of the cherry.

More will be revealed in the coming days.

