Billy Joe Saunders, Frank Warren split explained, big money rumors grow

Billy Joe Saunders and Frank Warren moved to explain their recent parting as the super-middleweight champion nears an announcement on his future.

A statement released on Friday outlined what actually led to the pair severing ties on very good terms.

The information read:

Following dialogue between Frank Warren, Billy Joe and his management company MTK over recent weeks, it was mutually agreed that after struggling to regain this collective momentum, and with certain fights not immediately available within the partnership, that it is in the interests of both parties to pursue their respective goals separately.

Frank Warren said: “I’ve really enjoyed working with Billy Joe through his whole professional career. And guiding him to become British, Commonwealth, European and a two Weight World Champion.

I’m personally very fond of Billy Joe. I wish him every success in the remainder of his career.”

Billy Joe Saunders said: “First of all, I just want to say a massive thank you to Frank for everything he has done for my career over the past decade.

“Frank signed me after the 2008 Olympics. He was with me every step of the way as I won the British and Commonwealth. Also European titles before becoming a world champion in two divisions.

“It feels a little bittersweet. I’ll always be appreciative for everything Frank has done for me. We’ll stay close.”

As WBN reported on July 23rd, the in-demand Saunders was offered a mega-money eight-figure deal from a rival promoter, which was too hard to turn down.

At the time, Saunders was holding out for the best deal. The 29 year-old is now expected to make a final decision in the coming days.

Saunders is being heavily linked to fighting on DAZN. The WBO title holder at 168 would then go straight in the mix for battles with Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin.

Canelo is currently looking for an opponent. The Mexican has a scheduled October outing on the cards.

Whether it’s too late for Saunders to make a late charge and take that date remains to be seen.

WBN understands the lure of Canelo and Golovkin would be a major reason for Saunders favoring a switch to the big-money streaming service.

Golden Boy and Matchroom are the main players at DAZN, whilst a last minute offer from Premier Boxing Champions cannot be ruled out.

That would set up a massive rematch with Chris Eubank Jr. in late 2019 or 2020.

