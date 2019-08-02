Lomachenko v Campbell 30-day pre-weights / Wilder v Ortiz II November

Ringside

Britain`s Luke Campbell and Ukrainian Vasiliy Lomachenko will fight for the lightweight title of the World Boxing Council, on August 31, at the O2 Arena in London.

It’s a city in which both warriors managed to win gold medals during the 2012 Olympic Games. The contest is being transmitted via ESPN and Sky Sports Box Office.

Lomachenko will arrive with a 13-1 and 10 knockout record. Campbell is 20-2 including 16 knockouts.

Both fighters, Vasily Lomachenko and Luke Campbell, successfully presented their 30 days weigh-in towards their clash for the vacant WBC belt.

Lomachenko: 144.5 Lbs.

Campbell: 147.4 Lbs.

One of the main priorities of the World Boxing Council is the total implementation of the Weight Management Control Program. It aims to protect the health of combatants.

For the weigh in of 30 days, the boxers must not be more than 10% of the limit of their division. At the 14-day mark, they must not exceed more than 5%. Att the 7-day pre weigh in not more than 3%.

*Also the fighters must be weighed in the dressing room of the arena where the fight will take place. This is done to monitor that the established percentage is not exceeded.

WILDER v ORTIZ II

World Boxing Council heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder, will fight again fight Cuban Luis Ortiz.

The American already defeated Ortiz in March of last year.

This expected rematch could take place on November 9 at a venue to be defined.

Wilder, 33, comes from defeating Dominic Breazeale by technical knockout in the first round on May 18 in New York.

Wilder remains undefeated. He`s built a magnificent record of 41 wins, 40 of them by KO and 1 draw. He`s defending his belt for the 10th on this occasion and once again versus ‘King Kong’.

Ortiz, 40, has 31 victories in his record, 26 of them by KO, a single defeat, which he suffered against Wilder.

RELATED