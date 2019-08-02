All living inductees to attend 7th Annual Nevada Boxing Hall of Fame induction

RINGSIDE

The Nevada Boxing Hall of Fame is happy to announce that all its living inductees will be present at the 7th Annual Induction Gala Weekend happening August 9th and 10th 2019 at Red Rock Casino Resort and Spa in Las Vegas.

The 2019 Induction Class consists of Bernard Hopkins, Juan Manuel Marquez, “Terrible” Terry Norris, Joel Casamayor, Leroy Haley, Wayne McCullough, Hasim Rahman, Humberto “Chiquita” Gonzalez, Vinny “The Pazmanian Devil” Paz, Ronald “Winky” Wright and “School Boy” Bobby Chacon. Non-Boxer Participants Duane Ford, Dan Goossen, Dr. Flip Homansky, Floyd Mayweather Sr. and Marc Risman.

“It brings me great pleasure to know that all our living inductees will be present at this year’s Nevada Boxing Hall of Fame Induction Gala,” said CEO and NVBHOF President Michelle Corrales-Lewis.

“This is going to be a fun weekend where fans of all ages will be able to hang out with some of boxing most recognized fighter’s, past and present. Proceeds from our events help support boxing programs in the state of Nevada, so I encourage everyone to get their tickets now, and be part of this great community.”

Tickets priced $95 (Ceremony only) $250, $350 (Dinner and Ceremony), and $500 (Access to all weekend events) for the weekend’s events and Induction Gala are on sale now. For more information please visit www.NVBHOF.com