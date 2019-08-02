Keith Thurman’s pre-Manny Pacquiao fight meal poses serious questions

World Boxing News

📸 Stephanie Trapp

Premier Boxing Champions and Fox released a superb almost seven-minute video charting the preparations of Manny Pacquiao and Keith Thurman for their recent clash.

But seconds in, there was an immediate red flag as far as Thurman was concerned.

FIVE HOURS before sharing the ring with the Filipino legend, Thurman was seen indulging in Pizza backstage at the MGM Grand.

Fans immediate posed the question of why.

Loading up on stodgy and fatty carbs before the biggest fight of your life does seem a strange one. Pacquiao, on the other hand, ate a readier chicken and rice dish.

Comments on the matter came almost immediately.

“Pizza before the biggest fight of your career WTF?” – said one.

“The last thing I want to do after eating some pizza is fighting,” stated another.

“Pizza to carb load and get heavier, interesting.” and “Pizza Keith? Pizza? I put money on you ffs,” were among other retorts.

Check out an exclusive, behind-the-scenes look at the very different ways @MannyPacquiao and @keithfthurmanjr prepared for their WBA Welterweight title fight. pic.twitter.com/2kMre4kpAN — FOX Sports: PBC (@PBConFOX) July 29, 2019

Even though Thurman put up a good fight, the choice of Pizza is a highly debatable one in this day and age.

Fighters have to give themselves any advantage necessary, and Keith’s pre-fight meal did nothing to help him in his quest for glory.

After his loss, which came via split decision, Thurman was praised for his attitude.

He said: “I knew it was too close. He got the knockdown so he had momentum in round one.

“I want to thank the fans for coming out. This was a beautiful night of boxing.”







CONDITIONING

But unsurprisingly, Thurman cited his in-ring conditioning as a problem. His body fighting hard to digest the pizza in those hours before would certainly have hindered him.

“I wish I had a little bit more output to go toe to toe. I felt like he was getting a little bit tired, but he did have experience in the ring,” admitted ‘One Time’.

“My conditioning and my output was just behind Manny Pacquiao’s. I would love the rematch.

“You get blessings and lessons. Tonight was a blessing and a lesson. Thank you everybody, and thank you Manny Pacquiao.”

Talk of a return between the pair has already been mentioned, although Pacquiao representative Sean Gibbons shot down those calls.

Gibbons revealed he wants Pacquiao to ‘move on’ as the eight-weight king prepares for a third fight of 2019 in the fall.