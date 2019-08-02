Gary O’Sullivan to feature on Murphy’s Boxing show in Boston on Aug 23

RINGSIDE

📷 Stacey Verbeek

After a sold out debut event last month that saw 2,300 people pack Encore Boston Harbor’s Picasso Ballroom, Murphys Boxing is proud to announce an immediate return to the newly opened 2.6 billion dollar resort on Friday, August 23rd.

The stacked card will feature the stateside return of one of Murphys Boxing’s most popular fighters, Top 20 world ranked junior middleweight contender, Gary ‘Spike’ O’Sullivan (30-3, 21 KOs) and Top 10 world ranked, Abraham Nova (15-0, 11 KOs) who will defend his NABA Super Featherweight Championship.

O’Sullivan will take on hard hitting Argentinian veteran, Diego Marocchi (18-4-1, 14 KOs) in an 8 round showdown that promises fireworks between two fighters that don’t know how to take a step back.

‘Spike’, the handlebar mustached fighter from Cork, Ireland, has a massive following in Boston having fought over 10 times in the New England area, including his last fight this past St. Patrick’s Day when he stopped Khiary Gray in a bloody slugfest.

In the co-headliner, one of the hottest fighters in the super featherweight division, Murphys Boxing’s own, Abraham Nova will take on famed Mexican veteran, Miguel Beltran Jr. (33-7, 22 KOs) for Nova’s NABA Super Featherweight Championship in a 10 round bout.

Nova, the flashy young fighter known for his bleached blonde beard and elaborate ring entrances is currently ranked #7 in the world by the WBA and is closing in on a world title shot in the red hot division that features popular champions like Gervonta Davis, Tevin Farmer and Andrew Cancio.

The co-main event will see Murphys Boxing’s own Ecuadoran Olympian, Carlos Gongora (16-0, 12 KOs) in his toughest test yet in a 10 round middleweight bout against ‘The Mexican Windmill’, Alan Zavala (15-4, 13 KOs) that will see the winner move into bona fide prospect status.

The undercard will feature a who’s who of Boston area based fighters including:

Lynn, Massachusetts’ Khiary Todd (8-1, 6 KOs) who will face Florida based Brazilian, Alex Sandro Duarte (14-7-1, 11 KOs) in a 6 round junior middleweight bout.

Mansfield, Massachusetts’ James Perella (4-0, 3 KOs), who fought on the debut Encore Boston Harbor event this month. The amateur standout will return in a 4 round welterweight bout against an opponent to be named and it will be the young fighter’s 5th bout in just five months as a professional.

The card will be rounded out with 6 local fighters who will be making their pro debuts against each other when Stoneham, Massachusetts native, James Perkins takes on Boston’s Aaron Trecell Smith in a 4 round cruiserweight bout, Watertown, Massachusetts’ Greg Bono takes on Whitman, Massachusetts’ Brian Urday in a 4 round junior welterweight bout and Boston’s Jonathan Depina takes on an opponent to be named in a 4 round lightweight bout.

“People are still buzzing about our last event at Encore Boston Harbor.”, says Ken Casey, Murphys Boxing founder and promoter.

“It’s so exciting to be coming right back to Encore and on UFC Fight Pass with our big guns like Spike, Nova and Gongora all on the same card while the excitement is still in the air.”

“We were thrilled to see such success with our inaugural Murphys Boxing event,” says Robert DeSalvio, President of Encore Boston Harbor.

“We are so happy to bring these Las Vegas-style events to the Boston area and we’re glad to see the community responding so well. We plan to continue offering these can’t miss nights.”

Murphys Boxing presents O’Sullivan vs. Bonelli and Nova vs.Beltran for the NABA Super Featherweight Championship on Friday, August 23rd at Encore Boston Harbor (1 Broadway, Everett, MA., 02149). Doors open at 7pm. Tickets start at 50 dollars and are on sale now at www.murphysboxing.com