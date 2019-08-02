Fowler v Rose: NXTGEN Running Order for Liverpool

RINGSIDE

📷 Mark Robinson.

Below are weights and the full running order ahead of tonight’s JD NXTGEN show at the Exhibition Centre Liverpool.

The bill is topped by Anthony Fowler vs. Brian Rose and will be shown live on Sky Sports in the UK and DAZN in the US.

DOORS: 16:30

BOXING STARTS: 16:30

4 x 3 mins Super-Featherweight contest

DYLAN EVANS 9st 7lbs v ALEKSANDRS BIRKENBERG 9st 8lbs

(Moston) (Latvia)

4 x 3 mins Light-Heavyweight contest

THOMAS WHITTAKER HART 12st 11lbs 8oz v IVO KRASTEV 12st 7lbs 12oz

(Liverpool) (Bulgaria)

LIVE ON SKY SPORTS FACEBOOK

17:30 | 8 x 3 mins Super-Bantamweight contest

QAIS ASHFAQ 9st 3lbs v SEAN DAVIS 9st 5lbs

(Leeds) (Birmingham)

8 x 3 mins Heavyweight contest

MARTIN BAKOLE 18st 10lbs 6oz v YTALO PEREA 18st 4lbs 12oz

(DR Congo) (Ecuador)

LIVE ON SKY SPORTS ARENA

19:05 | 10 x 3 mins WBA Continental Bantamweight Title

SEAN McGOLDRICK 8st 5lbs 4oz v THOMAS ESSOMBA 8st 5lbs 7oz

(Newport) (Tyne & Wear)

10 x 3 mins English Middleweight Championship

JACK CULLEN 11st 4lbs 12oz v JOHN HARDING Jr 11st 5lbs 7oz

(Bolton) (Brixton)

10 x 3 mins WBA Continental Super-Lightweight Championship

LEWIS RITSON 9st 13lbs 7oz v MAREK JEDRZEJEWSKI 9st 10lbs 10oz

(Forest Hall) (Poland)

8 x 3 mins Welterweight contest

ROBBIE DAVIES Jr 10st 5lbs 13oz v MICHAL DUFEK 10st 5lbs 6oz

(Liverpool) (Czech Rep)

10 x 3 mins vacant WBO Intercontinental Middleweight Championship

ANTHONY FOWLER 11st 2lbs 8oz v BRIAN ROSE 11st 1lb 3oz

(Liverpool) (Blackpool)



FLOATS

4 x 3 mins Super-Middleweight contest

JOHN DOCHERTY 12st 4lbs 2oz v DARRYL SHARP 12st 8lbs 6oz

(Montrose) (Middleton)

4 x 3 mins Welterweight contest

NATHAN FARRELL v DYLAN DRAPER

(Manchester) (Braintree)