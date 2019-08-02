EXCLUSIVE: Sam Jones discusses Joe Joyce future following solid win

Mick Kane

Joyce beat Bryant Jennings, in what was only his 10th pro fight. Joyce moved to the pro ranks at the age of 31 after a good amateur career. In all Joyce has only been boxing for 11 years as he didn’t lift a glove until he was 22.

During his amateur career, Joyce won Gold for England at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow and a silver in the 2016 Olympics in Rio.

Due to his age, Joyce is on a fast track to success, he has already won the Commonwealth title by beating Jamaican Lenroy Thomas by stopping his opponent in round 2, winning the belt in only his 4th fight, this broke the record of 106 years for quickest amount of fights to become champion.

He has already faced and defeated a former world champion in Bermane Stiverne by stopping him in the 6th round.

“We had a really hard fight with Jennings,” Sam Jones, manager of Joyce, told WBN, “but Joe came through it and I think it’s a remarkable win in his 10th pro fight. He learned a hell of a lot in those twelve valuable rounds.

“We intend to keep moving forward and the goal is world titles and with the heavyweight division being so open right now, we think this is realistic very soon. We will have fight news coming very soon for Joe.”

Joyce said after his fight with Jennings, “It was very hard, he caught me with a very good body shot early on, I wasn’t ready for it. Big respect to Bryant Jennjngs, he’s a tough, tough fighter, very experienced and he really tested me.