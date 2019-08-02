Guido Vianello joins forces with Joseph Parker coach Kevin Barry

Mick Kane

📸 S-Jam Boxing

Boxing manager, Sam Jones, is building a good crop of boxers as part of his stable at S-JAM Boxing. Heavyweight Guido Vianello is one of them.

The 25-year-old from the great city of Rome may not be a household name yet, but big things are expected from him.

Vianello has continued his stay in America for further professional boxing development by joining Joseph Parker coach Kevin Barry in Las Vegas.

The Italian had previously been coached in California by Abel Sanchez. Currently 4-0 having fought last time out on the undercard of the Tyson Fury v Tom Schwarz fight in Las Vegas. He beat Keenan Hickman on points.

Jones is keen for Vianello to build on his good start alongside Barry.

“Guido Vianello is now living in Las Vegas and will now be trained by Kevin Barry,” Jones exclusively informed World Boxing News.

“He’s been training there a few weeks already and really settling in well. Kevin’s way of training is very well suited to Guido’s boxing style. They have gelled very nicely together.

“Its also great for Guido to be living with Joseph Parker. You couldn’t pick a better role model than Joe. He’s genuinely one of the nicest men I’ve ever met.

“Guido will benefit from in house world-class sparring. His next fight and date will be announced very shortly.”

BARRY

Vianello’s new coach has high hopes for his new heavyweight.

“Guido is a talented, hardworking athlete with charisma and personality,” Kevin Barry said.

“Guido is very athletic with a huge motor. This young man is showing all the necessary attributes to become a champion.







“My son Tyler and I are excited to be working with Guido Vianello, developing his fighting skills.

“Together with his manager Sam Jones, we want to help Guido through the challenges and those steps required to build a champion.”

Having fought exclusively in the U.S in his fledgling career, a Nevada base should help build a stable environment for Vianello to concentrate and focus on his development.

Furthermore, training with a former world champion can only be beneficial to the fledgling top division fighter.

Mick Kane is a Staff Writer to World Boxing News. Follow Mick on Twitter @MickKaneMMA