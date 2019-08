Conlan v Ruiz: Weights, Running order for Falls Park, Belfast

Ringside

📸 Top Rank / MTK

Irish star Mick Conlan is all weighed in for his forthcoming headliner at Falls Park in Belfast.

Below are the weights and running order for Saturday’s #MTKFightNight at Feile an Phobail – live on BT Sport in association with Queensberry Promotions and live on ESPN+ in association with Top Rank.

DOORS OPEN – 3:30pm

FIRST BELL – 5:10pm

Bout 1

4 Rounds

D.SULLIVAN (204.2lbs, NIR) vs. M.KUBISZY (N/A, POL)

Bout 2

4 Rounds

S.DUFFY (136.8lbs, NIR) vs. N.CHAUDHRY (139.6lbs, ENG)

Bout 3

4 Rounds

C.BRADLEY (130.8bs, NIR) vs. J.HERNANDEZ (129.3lbs, NIC)

Bout 4

8 Rounds

A.MELI (160.1lbs, NIR) vs. A.MARUTJAN (159.2lbs, GER)

Bout 5

6 Rounds

P. BARNES (115lbs, NIR) vs. J.SANCHEZ (117lbs, NIC)

Bout 6

6 Rounds

D.MCCANN (120.8, ENG) vs. G.ANDONOV (119.4bs, BUL)

Televised broadcast begins 8pm

Bout 7

8 Rounds

BUI Celtic super-middleweight title

P.MCCRORY (167.1lbs, NIR) vs. S.COLLINS JR (167.1lbs, IRE)

Bout 8

8 Rounds

S.MCCOMB (142lbs, NIR) vs. R.GARRIDO (143lbs, FRA)

Bout 9

10 Rounds

L.KEELER (161.1lbs, IRE) vs. L.ARIAS (161.5lbs, USA)

Bout 10

12 Rounds

British and Commonwealth welterweight title

P.GALLAGHER (147lbs, NIR) vs. C.JENKINS (146.4lbs, WAL)

Bout 11

10 Rounds

WBO Intercontinental and WBA Intercontinental featherweight title

M.CONLAN (125.6lbs, IRE) vs. D.RUIZ (124.8lbs, ARG)