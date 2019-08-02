Conlan to feed off Falls Park crowd, expects awesome atmosphere

RINGSIDE

📷 Chris Scott

Michael Conlan will be using the incredible atmosphere generated inside the stunning Falls Park to his full advantage when he faces Diego Alberto Ruiz on tomorrow’s massive #MTKFightNight at Feile an Phobail.

Conlan (11-0, 6 KOs) faces Ruiz (21-2, 10 KOs) in front of a sold out crowd in Belfast, live on BT Sport in association with Queensberry Promotions and live on ESPN+ in association with Top Rank.

There will be close to 10,000 passionate fans at the venue for Saturday’s huge event, and Conlan is ready to feed off that energy and produce a performance to remember.

Conlan told mtkglobal.com: “The energy from the fans is definitely something I’m going to use. As soon as I’m in the ring it will be straight back to business, but on the way to the ring I’ll be feeding off it all.

“I knew it was going to sell out, so I’m very proud and grateful to all the fans who bought tickets. It’s a fantastic night of boxing and something I’m looking forward to.

“We’ve had a great turnout all week and it’s an honour to have these people supporting me. Ruiz is not coming to lie down but I won’t either. The better the opponent the better I’m going to perform, and that’s what I’m excited about.”

Along with Conlan vs Ruiz, a huge bill also includes Paddy Gallagher vs. Chris Jenkins for the British & Commonwealth welterweight titles, Luke Keeler vs. Luis Arias, Padraig McCrory vs. Steve Collins Jr for the BUI Celtic super-middleweight title, Sean McComb vs. Renald Garrido Alfredo Meli vs. Araik Marutjan, Olympic hero Paddy Barnes, Dennis McCann, Callum Bradley, Sean Duffy and Dee Sullivan.