Billy Joe Saunders, Frank Warren part company with amicable agreement

📸 Andrew Couldridge

As World Boxing News first reported on July 23rd, two-weight world champion Billy Joe Saunders is ready to move on to pastures new with his career.

Following a relationship that has spanned the whole professional stint of Saunders, that has included World Titles in two weight divisions, Hall of Fame Promoter Frank Warren has agreed terms for an amicable release from his promotional contract.

Warren enjoyed a successful partnership with Billy Joe. In which he guided him in an unblemished run of British, Commonwealth, European and World Championships at both Middle and Super Middleweight.

The partnership saw many big fights at different career levels, which has included wins over John Ryder, Chris Eubank Jr, Andy Lee and David Lemieux.

Whilst holding the WBO World Middleweight Championship, Billy Joe signed contracts to unify the World Middleweight titles against Gennady Golovkin. It did not ultimately take place due to Golovkin not signing and returning the contract but pursuing the Canelo Alvarez fight.

An outstanding career best win against Lemieux in Canada where Saunders announced himself to North American Boxing fans.

Unfortunately was followed by problems outside of the ring, a period of injury and having to vacate his World Title, losing the momentum built after his win.

Frank Warren and all the team at Queensberry Promotions have enjoyed a great personal relationship with Billy Joe over the years and wish him all the best in his future endeavours.

We are sure that Billy Joe can continue to demonstrate his always unquestionable talent and we look forward to seeing him achieve the remaining goals he has left in his career.







