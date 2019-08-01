Luke Keeler fires back at disrespectful Luis Arias comments

RINGSIDE

📷 Chris Scott

Luke Keeler has fired back at Luis Arias ahead of their showdown – insisting that the American would be making a huge mistake if he overlooks him when they meet on Saturday’s huge #MTKFightNight at Feile an Phobail.

Keeler (16-2-1, 5 KOs) faces Arias (18-1-1, 9 KOs) at Falls Park in Belfast live on BT Sport in association with Queensberry Promotions, and live on ESPN+ in association with Top Rank, and Arias had plenty to say about his opponent earlier this week.

The American dismissed any possibility of Keeler winning the fight, but ‘Cool Hand’ has now responded and has thrown his own jibes back at his opponent.

Keeler said: “I hope he is overlooking me, because he’ll be beaten here. I think I have him on size and speed. He’s a technical fighter but he’s a brash loud kind of guy that hasn’t produced when he’s stepped up.

“He was coprenhisvely beaten by Daniel Jacobs and lost a complete shutout, and also drew with Gabriel Rosado. Even though he’s a quality fighter and was a good amateur, he’s not a world beater and is not at elite level.

“He won’t experience anything like the Irish crowd and the Belfast people, I’m obviously coming up from Dublin but I’ve had lots of messages of support and I am going to be the home fighter, so I hope he’s ready for that atmosphere.”

Keeler vs. Arias is part of a massive card at Falls Park, that is main evented by Michael Conlan facing the toughest test of his career so far when he takes on Diego Alberto Ruiz.

A huge bill also includes Paddy Gallagher vs. Chris Jenkins for the British & Commonwealth welterweight titles, Padraig McCrory vs. Steve Collins Jr for the Celtic super-middleweight title, Alfredo Meli vs. Araik Marutjan, Sean McComb vs. Renald Garrido, Olympic hero Paddy Barnes, Dennis McCann, Callum Bradley, Sean Duffy and Dee Sullivan.