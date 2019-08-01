Luis Arias: Luke Keeler is not a tough fight for me

RINGSIDE

📷 Chris Scott

Luis Arias has begun the war of words with Luke Keeler ahead of their clash – insisting that he expects to have an easy night’s work against the Irishman when they meet on Saturday’s huge #MTKFightNight at Feile an Phobail.

Arias (18-1-1, 9 KOs) takes on Keeler (16-2-1, 5 KOs) at Falls Park live on BT Sport in association with Queensberry Promotions, and live on ESPN+ in association with Top Rank, and the American has laughed off any suggestion of Keeler winning the fight.

Arias said: “I’ve done my research on Keeler, but I don’t think it will be too much of a tough fight. I’m the bigger and more experienced fighter, and I’ve been on the world stage several times.

“I’ve been in 12 round dog fights earlier in my career but he hasn’t, and I think that will be the difference in this fight. I’ve worked really hard in the build up, and a month ago I was in Japan training with Ryota Murata.

“I should be the heavy favourite in this fight, as I’ve had tough battles in my career and my only loss is to a world champion. I don’t even know who his losses are against. Everyone I should have beat I have, and the difference in class will show on Saturday.

“Belfast has been great and it will be a packed house on Saturday. I’m blessed to take my talents all over the world, and it’s an exciting and fun time right now.”

Keeler vs. Arias is part of a massive card at Falls Park, that is main evented by Michael Conlan facing the toughest test of his career so far when he takes on Diego Alberto Ruiz.

A huge bill also includes Paddy Gallagher vs. Chris Jenkins for the British & Commonwealth welterweight titles, Padraig McCrory vs. Steve Collins Jr for the Celtic super-middleweight title, Alfredo Meli vs. Araik Marutjan, Sean McComb vs. Renald Garrido, Olympic hero Paddy Barnes, Dennis McCann, Callum Bradley, Sean Duffy and Dee Sullivan.

CLICK HERE FOR #MTKFIGHTNIGHT TICKETS