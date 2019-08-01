Lord Mayor delighted to host Mick Conlan event at Féile an Phobail

RINGSIDE

📷 Chris Scott

Lord Mayor of Belfast John Finucane is honoured to have the city part of a historic event on Saturday when Michael Conlan headlines the huge #MTKFightNight at Féile an Phobail.

Conlan (11-0, 6 KOs) faces Diego Alberto Ruiz (21-2, 10 KOs) in front of around 10,000 fans in a massive outdoor event at Falls Park, live on BT Sport in association with Queensberry Promotions and live on ESPN+ in association with Top Rank.

The fight week festivities kicked off on Wednesday with a big crowd in attendance to witness the open workouts at Belfast City Hall, and the Lord Mayor is delighted to play his part in the extravaganza.

Lord Mayor of Belfast John Finucane said: “I think on Saturday what we’ll see in the Falls Park is an incredible atmosphere. This is a special night for Michael Conlan, but it’s also going to be a special night for Irish boxing in general, and it’s fantastic that we can show our city off not just around Ireland and the UK, but right across America to millions of people through ESPN+.

“This is huge for Belfast. We were at the lawn of the City Hall for the public workout yesterday, and the crowd was extremely impressive.

The public workout starts the beginning of the excitement for the fight on Saturday. We’ll have the press conference and weigh-in as well, but the numbers at those events are going to be completely eclipsed by the amount of fans there this weekend. It’s going to be a brilliant occasion.”

It is a massive card at Falls Park on Saturday, that is main evented by Conlan facing the toughest test of his career so far when he takes on Ruiz.

A huge bill also includes Luke Keeler vs. Luis Arias, Alfredo Meli vs. Araik Marutjan, Paddy Gallagher vs. Chris Jenkins for the British & Commonwealth welterweight titles, Padraig McCrory vs. Steve Collins Jr for the Celtic super-middleweight title, Sean McComb vs. Renald Garrido, Olympic hero Paddy Barnes, Dennis McCann, Callum Bradley, Sean Duffy and Dee Sullivan.