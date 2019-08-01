Kownacki, Arreola, Browne, Pascal and Stevens discuss weekend bouts

RINGSIDE

Undefeated Polish star and Brooklyn native Adam Kownacki and former heavyweight title challenger Chris “The Nightmare” Arreola showed off their skills at world famous Gleason’s Gym on Wednesday as they near their main event showdown that headlines FOX PBC Fight Night this Saturday from Barclays Center, the home of BROOKLYN BOXING™.

Also in attendance and competing in action beginning at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT were unbeaten WBA interim light heavyweight champion “Sir” Marcus Browne and former champion Jean Pascal, who meet in a 12-round duel, plus Brooklyn’s Curtis Stevens, who takes on Wale Omotoso in a 154-pound matchup.

Here is what the fighters had to say Wednesday:

ADAM KOWNACKI

“I’m ready to go. I’m looking to make a statement on Saturday. It’s been a long full camp and I’m ready for anything Arreola is going to bring.

“My focus is completely on Chris Arreola. Of course somewhere in the back of your mind you think about the future. But I know that I have to take care of business Saturday before anything.

“I’m ready to go 12 rounds. I want to get the knockout and we’re going to fire versus fire. The knockout is definitely what we trained for and I’m expecting that result.

“This is great exposure for me and we’re going to give the fans a great fight. We’re both coming in with heavy hands and we’ll be ready to let them go.

“It’s going to be an amazing atmosphere. I can’t wait to see the crowd and enjoy the moment. It’s going to be a sea of red and white shirts. You can’t miss it.

“I used to go to all of Tomasz Adamek’s fights at Prudential Center and that was really inspiring. Seeing everyone come together was amazing. One guy being able to bring everyone together is incredible.”

CHRIS ARREOLA

“I’m excited and I feel great. I’m looking forward to the fight. This is going to be a fun heavyweight fight. We’re going to put on a show for the fans.

“I wouldn’t consider it an upset if I win. I’m here to win. I’m supposed to win. Just because he’s undefeated, that doesn’t mean anything. He’s fought some good fighters, but I’ve fought better.

“This is a whole new challenge for him. He’s never faced anyone like me. I’ve had a strong training camp and I’ve gotten tremendous work in this camp. This isn’t the same Arreola who fought Deontay Wilder.

“I love fighting. There’s nothing better than two men going in a ring and testing each other. Hitting someone in the face is the best feeling in the world.

“I don’t think Adam is overconfident. He should be confident. He’s undefeated and fighting in front of his home crowd. It doesn’t bother me if he thinks he’s going to beat me up.

“At the end of the day, it’s only me and him in the ring. His fans can cheer all day, but it’s only going to give me added motivation to beat him.

“I absolutely have to get the knockout on Saturday. I’m in his backyard. I don’t like judges. I have to get it done as soon as I can Saturday.”

MARCUS BROWNE

“This is going to be fireworks. It’s going to be his last hurrah, so I know he will go down fighting like a champ. I’m ready for it.

“Whatever the future holds, will come together after this fight. I’m just focused on putting on a great performance and defending my title.

“Training camp was very good. I had some really tough sparring partners. I’m going to keep my game plan in my back pocket. But if the knockout presents itself, it presents itself.

“I’m in tip-top shape and I’m ready to go to work. I’m going to show off all of my God-given abilities on Saturday night.

“I’m completely focused on Jean Pascal and only him. Whatever happens after this fight, I’ll let my team do the work. They’ve done a great job so far. I just have to be ready for whoever it is.

“My long term goal is to be unified and undisputed in this division. I’m going to conquer this division first before I worry about any next steps.

“Training camp in Colorado was tremendous. I’m ready to get in there and have some fun. This is the fun part for me.”

JEAN PASCAL

“I feel great right now. It’s exciting to be back in New York. Training camp went very well. I have no injuries and no excuses leading into Saturday night. I’m ready to unleash.

“I’m training to be back on top. I was already a world champion when I was Marcus’ age. I’m training to get back to that spot and beating Marcus Browne will help me get there.

“Experience is definitely in my favor and of course I’m going to use it. He has youth, and he has speed, but I also have speed. He’s strong, but I believe I’m stronger. Experience is not something you can buy or learn, you have to live it.

“I don’t know exactly how much more I have left, but I know for a fact that the tank is not empty yet. That’s why I’m still in the game. I’m going to empty the tank and then live peacefully.

“I’ve proven it already that I’m one of the best. I still believe I’m one of the best in the weight class. Marcus still has to prove that.”

CURTIS STEVENS

“I’m feeling strong right now. We had a good training camp and we’re just putting the finishing touches on right now. I’ve been working hard for a while and when I got the call for this fight I was very excited.

“You never want to see an injury like what happened to Andre Berto. It does feel good to have this opportunity to fight on FOX and at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

“I’ve been sparring some faster guys in training since it’s my first fight at 154-pounds. That’s the only difference in the weight. But it’s been the same style of hard work that we always put in.

“Wale Omotoso comes forward when he wants to but also will try to box. He’s never been knocked out, so that gives me something to aim for.

“I’m going to have the same power as I did at the other weights. The speed is going to be different and everyone is going to see on Saturday.”