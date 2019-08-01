Full card announced for Bare Knuckle event on August 10

RINGSIDE

A full slate of Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) matchups featuring local attractions and more will round out BKFC 7 on Saturday, August 10 from the Mississippi Coast Coliseum in Biloxi, Miss. and streaming live for free in the U.S.

Undercard action will feature the BKFC return of Gulfport police officer Harris Stephenson as he takes on Louisiana’s Joshua Boudreaux in a 170-pound bout, plus a pair of fighters from Biloxi toe the line in separate attractions as Kaleb Harris meets Hawaii’s Johnavan Vistante in a 165-pound showdown, while Bubba Malbrough meets Monroe, Louisiana’s Quintin Henry in a 215-pound duel. Rounding out the show is Texas native Juan Torres in a heavyweight scrap against Arizona’s Dale Sopi.

Tickets for BKFC 7 are available now at www.bareknuckle.tv.

The event is headlined by an exciting main event that pits Leonard Garcia against Jim Alers in a 155-pound attraction. Additional action will see BKFC heavyweight champion and Chicago native Arnold Adams defending his title against Biloxi’s own Chase Sherman, while former UFC star Melvin Guillard makes his BKFC debut versus former UFC and BKFC vet Isaac Vallie-Flagg.

Women’s featherweight tournament semifinal action features Las Vegas native Christine Ferea battling the Dominican Republic’s Helen Peralta. The originally announced women’s featherweight tournament semifinal between Canada’s Corrine Laframboise and Nevada’s Sadie Ault will take place on a separate card in the near future.

BKFC will be making their fourth appearance at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum, having delivered three action-packed events, most recently the April 6 show headlined by the memorable Artem Lobov vs. Jason Knight Fight of The Year candidate.