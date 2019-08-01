Frank Warren questions lack of transparency in Dillian Whyte UKAD case

World Boxing News

📸 Mark Robinson

Promoter Frank Warren has urged the UK Anti-Doping Agency to enlighten the boxing world on the current situation regarding Dillian Whyte.

The British heavyweight is said to have tested positive for a banned substance days before a fight with Oscar Rivas on July 20.

Whyte was given a super-quick hearing on the day of the PPV bout, before being cleared to fight by UKAD and the British Board.

Since then, Whyte has hired lawyers to help him in a quest to clear his name.

For Warren, it’s the lack of transparency in the case which has urged the Hall of Famer to question what the next steps will be.

“It must be approaching two weeks now since the adverse findings were reported by UKAD to the BBBofC and Dillian Whyte,” said Warren in his latest column.

“My understanding of UKAD’s rules is that on the basis of a positive test known as an adverse analytical finding the athlete is charged and provisionally suspended.

“The athlete has a right to have the B test tested. That has to be arranged within 10 days of the charge.

“I also understand the charge notice will impose a date from which a provisional suspension will take effect. That can be appealed prior to the provisional suspension coming into force.

“A provisional suspension can be put in place pending the B sample analysis. The athlete normally has to answer the charge within 10 days.

“If an athlete is suspended he has a right to an expedited hearing to deal with the charge. Any provisional suspension would be notified to the relevant governing body.

“It should be a straightforward process because, unlike with the original sample, they now know what they are looking for.







CAREER

“Surely, with Dillan’s career hanging in the balance he would be more than eager to get the sample tested to clear his name? That’s having previously served a lengthy ban from the sport for an anti-doping violation.”

Having already been suspended by the World Boxing Council, dropped from the rankings and stripped of his interim title, Whyte faces an uphill battle to restore his damaged reputation.

Trial by social media has already begun for ‘The Body Snatcher’, who faces a four to eight-year ban if found guilty of using PED’s.

