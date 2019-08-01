Conlan v Ruiz event at Falls Park now officially a sell-out

RINGSIDE

The historic #MTKFightNight at Féile an Phobail on Saturday featuring Michael Conlan’s clash with Diego Alberto Ruiz has now officially sold out.

The massive card at Falls Park in Belfast has gripped everybody’s imagination – with all of the tickets now snapped up ahead of this weekend’s incredible spectacular.

It means the only way to now watch the fantastic action on Saturday is live on BT Sport in association with Queensberry Promotions, and live on ESPN+ in association with Top Rank.

MTK Global Professional Development Coordinator Jamie Conlan said: “It is fantastic news that this weekend’s massive MTK Fight Night event at Feile an Phobail is now officially sold out. This is a historic event not only for Belfast but for Irish boxing as a whole, and it’s going to be one to remember on Saturday.

“It’s a huge card packed full of local talent, so we’re excited to see the incredible atmosphere that the passionate fans display at Falls Park.”

Kevin Gamble, Féile an Phobail Director, added: “We are delighted to announce today that the Michael Conlan Féile Fight Night this Saturday has now sold out completely.

“Saturday at the Falls Park is going to be an unbelievable occasion with an incredible atmosphere. Millions of people across the world will be watching live. This is a fantastic advertisement for Belfast!”

The incredible event at Falls Park on Saturday is main evented by Conlan facing the toughest test of his career so far when he takes on Ruiz.

A huge bill also includes Luke Keeler vs. Luis Arias, Alfredo Meli vs. Araik Marutjan, Paddy Gallagher vs. Chris Jenkins for the British & Commonwealth welterweight titles, Padraig McCrory vs. Steve Collins Jr for the Celtic super-middleweight title, Sean McComb vs. Renald Garrido, Olympic hero Paddy Barnes, Dennis McCann, Callum Bradley, Sean Duffy and Dee Sullivan.