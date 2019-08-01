Christian Thun: ‘New Klitschko’ turns body into ‘absolute wrecking machine’

Phil Jay

German heavyweight Christian Thun has been progressing nicely in the paid ranks since turning professional in March 2018.

Four wins over the course of twelve months have given fans an idea of what’s to come in the future for the 27 year-old.

A recent change in training regime has brought about a significant alteration in Thun’s physical stature.

The top division prospect is now ready to being climbing the rankings ladder, according to manager Mehdi Ameur.

“We had a great first year as a pro. Together, we arranged a really crafty first half of 2019 in which we transformed Thun’s body from being ‘in shape’ to an ‘absolute wrecking machine’,” Ameur told World Boxing News.

“The Hurricane is now ready to close off the second half of 2019 with two more fights. He will start the year 2020 with a bang and challenge some of the bigger names in boxing.”#

Ameur pointed out the qualities he saw in Thun which led him to carve out a path to certain recognition in the future.

“Christian Thun is born to become a world champion,” insisted the Frenchman. “When I met him for the first time and I was speaking with him, I knew in my mind this person is not only a nice guy but that he has all the capacity to become a champion of heavyweight boxing.

“In this first year, I wanted to give him all the necessary tools for the job. We hired a physical trainer, a boxing trainer, a mental trainer and a dietitian.

“The second year Christian will start to fight his way up and have to be placed against the right opponent.

“Before the end of the year, he will fight two more times. Then in 2020, there will be a very good test for him.

“I know Christian wants to fight versus the bigger names from the UK and USA. He wants to start to be recognized in the world of boxing.

“We know that Christian Thun is the new Klitschko, but that he will also become the first Christian Thun,” he added.







THUN

The man himself is not short of confidence either. Thun told WBN: “The heavyweight division is packed with talent but there is nobody like me,” he pointed out.

“I absolutely love to fight. I am big, strong, skilled and as colorful as they come. The boxing public is going to love to see me in some bigger fights in 2020.

“By the age of 30, I will dominate the heavyweight division. I’m coming to stay for a long time!”

Phil Jay is Editor of World Boxing News. Follow on Twitter @PhilDJay